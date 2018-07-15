BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: France 4-2 Croatia highlights
Highlights: France 4-2 Croatia
Watch highlights as France win the World Cup for the second time by beating Croatia 4-2 in a tremendous final in Moscow.
MATCH REPORT: France 4-2 Croatia
