Cove Rangers v Aberdeen abandoned after Jordon Brown suffers head injury

Jordon Brown signed for Cove Rangers in June and was facing his former club in the pre-season friendly

Cove Rangers and Aberdeen were forced to abandon Sunday's pre-season friendly at the Balmoral Stadium after Jordon Brown suffered a serious head injury.

Brown, 25, collided with Dons defender Andrew Considine in the second half with the visitors leading 2-1.

Referee Alex Shepherd, Cove manager John Sheran and Aberdeen counterpart Derek McInnes agreed to stop the game.

An ambulance was called with spectators asked to leave, with Brown receiving treatment for over 25 minutes.

He was given oxygen on the pitch as physios from both teams and the Aberdeen team doctor assisted before paramedics arrived.

Brown was conscious when he was moved into the ambulance and taken to hospital.

Aberdeen tweeted: "The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Jordon at this moment and we wish him a speedy recovery."

The former Aberdeen youth player signed for Cove in June after five years with Peterhead.

The friendly was arranged to officially open Cove's new stadium.

The Highland League champions, who were beaten by League Two Cowdenbeath in the Pyramid Play-Off final in May, host Hearts in the Scottish League Cup group stage on Wednesday.