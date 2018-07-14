Papers 15 Jul From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/44836447 Read more about sharing. The Mail on Sunday leads on Eden Hazard stating he will consider his future The Star on Sunday shows England's Harry Kane and says the striker feels finishing fourth at the World Cup is not enough The Sunday Telegraph also points to Hazard's comments about his future The Sunday Times also focuses on Hazard's future