BBC Sport - Premier League: Watch all the goals as Everton win 22-0 against Austrian side ATV Irdning
Watch all the goals as Everton win 22-0
- From the section Premier League
Everton enjoy a goal rush in new manager Marco Silva's first game in charge as they win 22-0 against Austrian minnows ATV Irdning.
WATCH MORE: Pickford save denies 'goal of the tournament'
Available to UK users
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired