BBC Sport - Belgium 2-0 England: Harry Kane 'proud' of the prospect of golden boot

Kane 'proud' of the prospect of golden boot

England captain Harry Kane says he would be "extremely proud" to win the golden boot at the 2018 World Cup following their 2-0 defeat to Belgium in the third place play-off.

WATCH MORE:

2018 Fifa World Cup video

Video

Kane 'proud' of the prospect of golden boot

Video

World Cup catch-up: Hazard propels Belgium to third & Mbappe v Modric

Video

Mbappe v Modric - Two World Cup stars go head-to-head in final

Video

Pickford save denies 'goal of the tournament'

Video

We went beyond what we thought possible - Southgate

Video

Highlights: Belgium 2-0 England

Video

Hazard goal seals victory for Belgium against England

Video

France and Croatia have World Cup history...

Video

The last time England fought for third place at a World Cup

  • From the section England
Video

A semi-final rollercoaster for England fans in Moscow

Video

World Cup catch-up: England's dream ends but fans are still singing

Video

Highlights: Croatia 2-1 England (aet)

Video

From belief to despair - how we lived England v Croatia

Video

Emotional scenes as England players react to semi-final defeat

Video

England are still a work in progress - Southgate

Video

Southgate has been majestic - Ferdinand

Video

Mandzukic nets extra-time winner against England

Video

Perisic flick levels for Croatia against England

Video

'Pinpoint' Trippier free-kick gives England early lead

Video

Emotional Trippier 'proud of England team-mates'

Video

England have very good chance of making final - Shearer

Video

World Cup Gossip: England fans descend on Moscow

Video

Solskjaer backing England to reach World Cup final

Video

World Cup Catch-Up: France reach final and music stars back England

Video

Highlights: France 1-0 Belgium

Video

'Exceptional', 'unbelievable', 'phenomenal' - pundits purr over Mbappe

Video

Southgate 'privileged' to see England impact back home

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London
Children run free

Kids Run Free Pershore

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired