Belgium 2-0 England: Harry Kane 'proud' of the prospect of golden boot
Kane 'proud' of the prospect of golden boot
England captain Harry Kane says he would be "extremely proud" to win the golden boot at the 2018 World Cup following their 2-0 defeat to Belgium in the third place play-off.
