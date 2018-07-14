Kory Roberts: Walsall defender suffers suspected broken leg

Kory Roberts made his Walsall debut against Oxford on 31 December 2016

Walsall defender Kory Roberts has suffered a suspected broken leg in his side's pre-season friendly with Stoke.

The 20-year-old, who made 24 appearances last season, collided with Potters defender Ryan Sweeney.

"He's gone to the hospital and the early signs from the physio, and from what their staff have said, it doesn't look great," boss Dean Keates told the club website.

"We think his fibula and tibia have both been broken."