Darron Gibson: Wigan give trial to former Sunderland midfielder

Darron Gibson made 27 league appearances for Sunderland

Wigan Athletic have taken former Sunderland midfielder Darron Gibson on trial.

Gibson, 30, has not played competitively since 1 January and was released by the Black Cats in March after being charged with drink-driving.

In May he was sentenced to a two-year community order and banned from driving for 40 months.

The former Manchester United and Everton man has won 27 caps for the Republic of Ireland.

The Latics were promoted back to the Championship last season and start the new campaign with a home game against Sheffield Wednesday.