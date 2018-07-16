BBC Sport - Callum Paterson: Cardiff City defender excited for Premier League

  From the section Cardiff

Cardiff City defender Callum Paterson says he is excited ahead of the start of the new Premier League season.

He told BBC Sport Wales' Rob Phillips it has always been his dream to play in football's top flight.

