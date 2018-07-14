BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Eden Hazard breakaway goal seals victory for Belgium against England
Hazard goal seals victory for Belgium against England
- From the section World Cup
Watch Eden Hazard's breakaway goal, which seals a 2-0 victory for Belgium over England in the 2018 World Cup third-place play-off match in St Petersburg, Russia.
MATCH REPORT: Belgium 2-0 England
Available to UK users only.
2018 Fifa World Cup video
