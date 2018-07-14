BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Jordan Pickford save denies 'goal of the tournament'
Pickford save denies 'goal of the tournament'
- From the section World Cup
England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford makes a brilliant save to deny a potential 'goal of the tournament' contender in their third-place play-off with Belgium at the World Cup.
WATCH MORE: Highlights: Croatia 2-1 England (aet)
Available to UK users only.
2018 Fifa World Cup video
