World Cup 2018: How England's players rated in Russia

England finished fourth at the 2018 World Cup, equalling their efforts at Italia '90.

But how did the England players perform? BBC Sport's chief football Phil McNulty has looked at the performances of Gareth Southgate's squad. Included are the average marks you have given the players via our Player Rater from each game.

Jordan Pickford (goalkeeper) 9

Starts: 7; substitute appearances: 0; clean sheets: 1

Quiet start and some questions after Belgium group game but then an outstanding contributor. Vital save in penalty shootout against Colombia and brilliant against Sweden. Great courage and quality - can be England's keeper for the next decade. Superb effort.

Your average rating: 6.71 (second best in squad)

Kyle Walker (centre-back) 7

Starts: 5; substitute appearances: 0; goals: 0

Had moments of uncertainty adjusting to a new role on the right side of a three-man defence but his pace gives England an added defensive dimension. An experiment worth persisting with.

Your average rating: 6.11 (ninth best in squad)

John Stones (centre-back) 8.5

Starts: 7; substitute appearances: 0; goals: 2

Looked the class act everyone believed he would be. Scored goals and was an attacking threat as well the model of composed defending - only blemish was getting caught slightly on his heels for Croatia's winner in the semi-final. Flawless final performance against Belgium.

Your average rating: 6.35 (fifth best in squad).

Harry Maguire (centre-back) 8

Starts: 6; substitute appearances: 1; goals: 1

Hugely popular figure backed up his 'man of the people' persona with a string of outstanding performances and a goal against Sweden. Came of age during this World Cup.

Your average rating: 6.51 (third best in squad).

Jordan Henderson (midfielder) 7

Starts: 5; substitute appearances: 0; goals: 0

Unsung but vital. Worked tirelessly throughout and added a more positive edge to his game. Has made the pivot role his own, and is also the consummate professional and character.

Your average rating: 6.45 (fourth best in squad)

Kieran Trippier (right wing-back) 9

Starts: 6; substitute appearances: 0; goals: 1

An England star in Russia and arguably their best outfield player. Trippier's defending and attacking delivery was a revelation and epitomised England's spirit.

Your average rating: 7.19 (best in squad).

Jesse Lingard (midfielder) 7

Starts: 5; substitute appearances: 1; goals: 1

Quiet in the semi-final but more than made his contribution to England reaching the last four. Scored a brilliant goal against Panama and made Dele Alli's against Sweden. Reputation enhanced.

Your average rating: 6.31 (seventh in England squad).

Dele Alli (midfielder) 5

Starts: 4; substitute appearances: 1; goals: 1

Scored a vital goal against Sweden but a poor World Cup. He never really seemed to recover from sustaining a thigh injury in the first game against Tunisia.

Your average rating: 5.12 (16th best in squad)

Ashley Young (left wing-back) 6

Starts: 5; substitute appearances: 0; goals: 0

Experience was key for England but at times looked what he is - a converted winger. Place will now be under pressure from Ryan Sessegnon.

Your average rating: 5.76 (10th best in squad).

Raheem Sterling (forward) 5

Starts: 6; substitute appearances: 0; goals: 0

The great enigma. So much talent and so much hard work - but is an attacker who has not scored for England in 26 games and has a poor record of assists. Southgate has great faith but this must change.

Your average rating: 4.66 (19th best in squad).

Harry Kane (forward) 7

Starts: 6; substitute appearances: 0; goals: 6

Strange tournament. Likely Golden Boot winner with six goals but did not actually receive much service and faded as the tournament progressed. A top-class striker and character but will rue that missed chance against Croatia that would have put England two up. Needs better service.

Your average rating: 6.32 (sixth best in squad).

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (midfielder) 6

Starts: 3; substitute appearances: 1; goals: 0

Did not quite build on an impressive cameo against Tunisia but did enough to suggest he will be firmly in Southgate's plans for the future. Has a touch of class.

Your average rating: 6.13 (eighth best in squad).

Eric Dier (midfielder) 4

Starts: 2; substitute appearances: 4; goals: 0

Lost his place in midfield alongside Henderson as Southgate went for a more positive formation. Scored the winning penalty against Colombia but when he figured looked off the pace and out of sorts.

Your average rating: 5.10 (17th best in squad).

Danny Rose (left wing-back) 5

Starts: 2; substitute appearances: 3; goals: 0

Did not make a case for being Southgate's first-choice left-back when the dust settles on this World Cup. Decent attacking outlet but culpable for Adnan Januzaj's winner for Belgium in the group game and caught again for Thomas Meunier's goal in the play-off.

Your average rating: 5.14 (14th best in squad).

Fabian Delph (left wing-back/midfielder) 6

Starts: 2; substitute appearances: 2; goals: 0

Dependable when called upon and all the soundings were that Delph was an outstanding character in and around the squad.

Your average rating: 5.22 (13th best in squad).

Phil Jones (centre-back) 5

Starts: 2; substitute appearances: 0; goals: 0

Reliable for long spells then his flaws are exposed as they were when Eden Hazard scored Belgium's second in the play-off.

Your average rating: 4.20 (20th best in squad).

Marcus Rashford (forward) 6

Starts: 1; substitute appearances: 5; goals: 0

Showed plenty of enterprise when starting against Belgium and always energetic as a substitute. Showed remarkable cool and maturity to score his penalty in the shootout against Colombia and will be back for more tournaments in future.

Your average rating: 5.75 (11th best in squad)

Jamie Vardy (forward) 5

Starts: 1; substitute appearances: 3; goals: 0

Struggled to make an impact against Belgium and had a quiet tournament.

Your average rating: 5.08 (18th best in squad)

Gary Cahill (centre-back) 5

Starts: 1; substitute appearances: 0; goals: 0

Solid enough on his one start against Belgium but must now decide whether, at 32, he wants to continue his England career when he is clearly now going to be on the margins rather than a starter.

Your average rating: 5.15 (14th best in squad)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (right wing-back) 6

Starts: 1; substitute appearances: 0; goals: 0

Liverpool's teenage right-back acquitted himself well and showed good temperament in his only start against Belgium. Outstanding prospect and one for England's future.

Your average rating: 5.51 (12th best in squad)

Danny Welbeck (forward) 4

Starts: 0; substitute appearances: 1; Goals: 0

Barely used. Another whose long-term England future must be in question.

Your average rating: 4.14 (21st best in squad).

Jack Butland and Nick Pope (goalkeepers) n/a

Neither played in the World Cup.

