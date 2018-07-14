St Johnstone: Tony Watt sets 'double-figure' goal target

Tony Watt has returned to Scottish football with Premiership side St Johnstone

Tony Watt insists failing to score at least 10 Scottish Premiership goals for new club St Johnstone this term would be "a let-down".

The former Celtic striker played his first competitive game in 11 months as Saints contested a goalless draw with East Fife in the Scottish League Cup.

And after barren spells in England, Scotland and Belgium, Watt, 24, is eager to show his talents.

"If I don't hit double figures then it's a let-down," he told BBC Scotland.

"I've not been selfish enough in front of goal. At Hearts I was playing too deep, at Charlton I wasn't playing enough, and last year I had a couple of niggles and never played enough.

"Without looking back, I need to score double figures in the league and add some in the cup and get as many games as possible and help St Johnstone as a whole."

Watt endured frustrating stints at Hearts and Charlton over the past two seasons, and was most recently with Belgian second-tier side OH Leuven, for whom he did not make an appearance.

Watt's fellow new signing, Drey Wright, scored the decisive penalty for St Johnstone

He was pleased with his return to competitive action, scoring from the spot as St Johnstone earned a bonus point from their penalty shootout win.

"I feel sharp, my quickness and touch was there, it's just that long-distance running I've been doing that I need to implement in the matches," said the Scotland cap, who famously scored the winning goal for Celtic against Barcelona six years ago.

"I wouldn't have signed if I didn't trust the manager. I've already had one or two that didn't like my style of play or didn't trust me as much on the park.

"The manager has told me how he wants it and I wouldn't have signed if he told me I was going to play deep or on the wings.

"He told me I was going to be a number nine, so that's good for me."