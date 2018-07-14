Dundee United: Adam Barton joins Terrors from Partick Thistle

Adam Barton made 43 appearances for Partick Thistle last season

Midfielder Adam Barton has joined Dundee United from Scottish Championship counterparts Partick Thistle following their relegation.

The 6ft 3in 27-year-old has signed a two-year deal with Csaba Laszlo's side.

Capped once by Northern Ireland, Barton has also played for Preston North End, Coventry City and Portsmouth, spending the past two seasons at Firhill.

"I am delighted to secure a player of Adam's ability," Laszlo told United's official website.

"He is giving us crucial height and physicality in defensive midfield and is a strong character to have in the squad."

Barton was name Thistle's player of the year in his first season at the club, amassing 43 appearances last term as Alan Archibald's men dropped to the second tier.

Meanwhile, former Aberdeen, Wigan Athletic and Hibernian midfielder Fraser Fyvie will captain United this term following the departure of ex-skipper Willo Flood.

The 25-year-old was part of the squad that ended Hibs' 114-year wait to lift the Scottish Cup in 2016, and moved to Tannadice after helping Neil Lennon's men return to the top flight last summer.

His season was curtailed by a knee injury, but Fyvie signed a new contract that will keep him at United until 2020.

"Fraser is a natural captain who leads by example," Laszlo said. "His professionalism and dedication are excellent and he will lead my squad both on and off the field in a manner I know will encourage the correct culture.

"I am sure we will see the best of him when he returns to the playing field but already he is setting standards with his professionalism around the dressing room."

Fraser Fyvie succeeds Willo Flood as Dundee United captain

Fyvie is still recovering from the damage sustained to his knee, but hopes to be available for selection by September.

"I consider it an honour to be named captain of Dundee United," he said. "It is a role that brings responsibility but I am looking forward to the challenge.

"I am excited to learn this role and, alongside my fellow players and with advice from previous captains, my aim is to help United go in the right direction and achieve our goals.

"At 25 I have experienced a lot in football and, having started in first-team football at 16 myself, I will be on hand to advise the younger players at the club also."