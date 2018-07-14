Curtis Thompson: Wycombe Wanderers sign former Notts County midfielder

From the section

Curtis Thompson made 83 league appearances for Notts County

Wycombe Wanderers have signed midfielder Curtis Thompson on a short-term deal until January.

The 24-year-old ended last season on loan at the Chairboys from Notts County, making seven appearances they won promotion to League One.

He was released by the Magpies at the end of the campaign.

Wycombe, who announced his signing before Saturday's pre-season friendly with West Ham, start the league season with a home game against Blackpool.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.