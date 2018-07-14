Sophie Baggaley: Bristol City Women bring in goalkeeper, as six sign new deals

Sophie Baggaley has represented England up to Under-23 level

Bristol City Women have signed Birmingham City Women goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley on a permanent deal.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with the Vixens.

Meanwhile, Danique Kerkdijk, Loren Dykes, Frankie Brown, Flo Allen, Poppy Wilson and Carla Humphreys have all signed new deals.

"I'm really excited to secure these players for another year, as they have been excellent for us," head coach Tanya Oxtoby told the club website.