Eden Hazard: Chelsea forward says it 'might be time for something different'

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard says "it might be time to discover something different" after six "wonderful years" at Stamford Bridge.

The 27-year-old, who scored as Belgium beat England 2-0 in Saturday's World Cup third-place play-off, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

"You know my preferred destination," Hazard told reporters on Saturday.

"I can decide if I want to stay or go but Chelsea will make the final decision - if they want to let me go."

Chelsea sacked manager Antonio Conte on Friday and replaced him with fellow Italian Maurizio Sarri. within 24 hours.

The Blues then announced the signing of Italy midfielder Jorginho from Napoli.

Hazard, who has scored three goals at the World Cup - including Belgium's second against England - has two years left on his contract at Chelsea.

Since joining them from French club Lille for a reported £32m in June 2012, he has helped Chelsea win two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League.

In June 2017, Hazard said he would "listen" if Real Madrid offered him a deal, but added he could stay at Chelsea "for many years".

"We all have dreams. It could be Spain, it could be staying with Chelsea," he added.

In May, former Chelsea assistant boss Steve Clarke said the club may need to sell Hazard "to help fund other transfers".