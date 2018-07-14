Football - 2018-19 season: How to follow on BBC Sport

The football season is officially over - but don't worry, you don't have to wait long for it to return.

Premier League teams will soon fly off around the world to compete in pre-season matches. The English top flight kicks off on Friday, 10 August when Manchester United host Leicester, while the Scottish domestic season is already under way.

BBC Sport online will bring you live coverage of the end of the transfer window, which shuts earlier this season on Thursday, 9 August.

There will also be live text commentary on every Premier League and Championship game, as well as action from the rest of the English Football League, Scottish Premiership, men's and women's international fixtures and the big European games. BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio 5 live sports extra will be bringing you the best Premier League commentaries too.

The Player Rater proved a hit during the World Cup so that will be returning for selected Premier League games next season, giving you the chance to mark players out of 10.

Our regular features will all be available again, including the gossip column, the ever-popular Garth's Team of the Week, Lawro's predictions, in-depth columns from Match of the Day pundits, plus BBC Radio 5 live's Football Daily show.

Have you downloaded the BBC Sport app yet? You can sign up to score alerts, plus news and video alerts based around your interests.

We will have live coverage of every round of the FA Cup, with highlights and goal clips on the BBC Sport website and app.

As ever, you can kick off your Saturdays with Football Focus, stay up to date with the latest scores on Final Score and watch the highlights later on Match of the Day. There will also be a helping of Match of the Day 2 and MOTD2 Extra on Sundays.