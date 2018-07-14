Sean Morrison: Cardiff City captain 'dying to get back' to playing

Sean Morrison has scored 20 goals and provided 14 assists from defence in 163 appearances for Cardiff City

Cardiff City captain Sean Morrison says he is "dying to get back" to playing.

The 27-year-old was a crucial member of the Bluebirds' promotion-winning side last season that kept 17 clean sheets as well as scoring seven goals himself.

Despite not playing in their opening pre-season game, a 3-0 win at Taffs Well, Morrison and Cardiff will now travel to Cornwall for three games.

"Once you have three or four weeks off you're just dying to get back into it," said Morrison.

"The boys can't wait, the Premier League is a tough league and it's unforgiving but we're looking forward to it."

Morrison played 16 times for Reading during his only other experience of the Premier League in the 2012-13 season.

Speaking of his time in the top flight, Morrison said: "You make a mistake half way up the pitch and they are more than likely going to score, the quality the players possess is another level.

"We have to be solid, understand our jobs and be a unit. If we can do that, we give ourselves the best chance."

Cardiff 'instantly feels like home'

Cardiff City only conceded 39 goals in 46 games last season, the joint-highest in the league with champions Wolverhampton Wanderers

The togetherness of the players, coaching staff and supporters was one of the defining factors of last season's campaign.

As the season progressed, Morrison formed a solid partnership with Sol Bamba, a pairing which became one of the toughest to break down in the league.

The spirit and commitment shown by both filtered through the team, and Morrison says the positive environment will not be lost in the Premier League.

"New boys come in for two or three days and it instantly feels like home," said Morrison.

"It's an easy dressing room to come into, there are a lot of friendly faces.

"He [Cardiff manager Neil Warnock] has brought in hungry players who want to prove themselves at the top level and they've all fit in really well.

"With the manager and squad we have, including players with Premier League experience, it's the right dressing room.

"All we have to do now is work hard in pre-season and hit the season running."