Premier League & EFL goalscorers at the World Cup - how many can you name?

Eden Hazard celebrates with teammate Dries Mertens
Eden Hazard (right) celebrates with Belgium team-mate Dries Mertens

How hot is your knowledge of England-based goalscorers at this summer's World Cup in Russia?

There were 169 goals scored by 110 players in the tournament but how many of them currently play in one of England's top four divisions?

Take our quick-fire quiz against the clock to see how many you can name. Good luck!

Can you name all the current English-based players to score in the World Cup?

Score: 0 / 32
06:00
You scored 0/32

Copy and share link

HintAnswers

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Activity Camp
Walking Football at Shipley Football Ground

Walking Football

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired