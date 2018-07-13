Saturday's papers

Daily Mail
In the Daily Mail, England boss Gareth Southgate admits he will never forget the World Cup semi-final defeat
Guardian
The Guardian looks forward to a battle between Kylian Mbappe and Luka Modric in the World Cup final
Sun
The Sun leads on England's hopes of winning a medal from their World Cup third/fourth-place play-off

