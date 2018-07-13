Erik Durm: Huddersfield Town sign Borussia Dortmund right-back

Erik Durm was part of the Germany squad that won the 2014 World Cup

Huddersfield Town have signed Borussia Dortmund full-back Erik Durm on a one-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old, capped seven times by Germany, failed to play in the 2017-18 season and had been out since January with ruptured ankle ligaments.

He can play on the left or right and Huddersfield have the option of extending his deal by a further year.

"It is not every day that you can bring a player of the quality of Erik to your club," said head coach David Wagner.

"He has been very unfortunate with injuries for a year now, but he was training with Dortmund at the end of the season and he's passed our medical with flying colours."

Durm joined up with Borussia Dortmund's reserve team in 2012 when they were coached by Wagner, who converted him from a striker to a defender.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.