BBC Sport - Time to move on - Derry chairman on ticket row

Time to move on - Derry chairman on ticket row

  • From the section Irish

Derry City chairman Philip O'Doherty says it's time for the club and fans to end their row over ticket prices after their Europa League qualifying first leg game at the Brandywell.

The club say 1,400 fans attended the 2-0 defeat by Dinamo Minsk but had hoped for a crowd closer to 3,500 for the game.

"We’ve had our argument, we both have our own opinions so let’s move on," said O'Doherty.

Top videos

Video

Time to move on - Derry chairman on ticket row

  • From the section Irish
Video

Rhinos, six-packs and ladybird rescue as history is made

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Djokovic v Nadal: The incredible story so far...

  • From the section Tennis
Video

How did he manage this incredible shot after six hours?

  • From the section Tennis
Video

The last time England fought for third place at a World Cup

Video

Brilliant Devine century guides NZ to victory

Video

Highlights: Anderson wins record-breaking semi-final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

GB's Draper, 16, into boys' final with smash after four-hour epic

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Epic rally, slips, architects & day 10 funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Fantastic diving Bates catch dismisses Brunt

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: Williams overpowers Gorges to reach final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Kerber beats Ostapenko to reach second final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Record-breaking Kuldeep bamboozles England

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Activity Camp
Club logo

Trampoline Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired