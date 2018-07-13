Time to move on - Derry chairman on ticket row

Derry City chairman Philip O'Doherty says it's time for the club and fans to end their row over ticket prices after their Europa League qualifying first leg game at the Brandywell.

The club say 1,400 fans attended the 2-0 defeat by Dinamo Minsk but had hoped for a crowd closer to 3,500 for the game.

"We’ve had our argument, we both have our own opinions so let’s move on," said O'Doherty.