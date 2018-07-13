BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: When England played off for third place at the Italia '90 World Cup
The last time England fought for third place at a World Cup
- From the section England
BBC Sport looks back at the last time England played in the World Cup third/fourth-place play-off match in 1990, when they faced hosts Italy in an incident-packed encounter.
Watch highlights of Saturday's game between Belgium and England on this website at full-time, and on BBC One at 22:20 BST.
