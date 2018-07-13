Richie Smallwood: Blackburn Rovers midfielder signs new two-year deal

Richie Smallwood scored three goals during his debut season with Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Richie Smallwood has signed a new two-year deal to keep him with the Championship club until 2020.

The 27-year-old joined from Rotherham United last summer after he turned down a new deal with the Millers.

He went on to make 52 appearances in his debut season, helping Rovers win promotion back to the second tier.

Smallwood formerly played under Rovers boss Tony Mowbray at Middlesbrough, making 60 appearances for the club.