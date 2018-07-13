BBC Sport - I'm ready for Oxford challenge - Whyte

I'm ready for Oxford challenge - Whyte

  • From the section Irish

New Oxford United recruit Gavin Whyte isn't phased by the challenge of stepping up to full-time football after his transfer from Irish Premiership champions Crusaders.

Whyte has moved to the League One side on a three-year deal and is ready to challenge for a starting place in Karl Robinson's team from the off.

The NI Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year has signed for the U's for an undisclosed fee.

Top videos

Video

I'm ready for Oxford challenge - Whyte

  • From the section Irish
Video

Rhinos, six-packs and ladybird rescue as history is made

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Djokovic v Nadal: The incredible story so far...

  • From the section Tennis
Video

How did he manage this incredible shot after six hours?

  • From the section Tennis
Video

The last time England fought for third place at a World Cup

Video

Brilliant Devine century guides NZ to victory

Video

Highlights: Anderson wins record-breaking semi-final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

GB's Draper, 16, into boys' final with smash after four-hour epic

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Epic rally, slips, architects & day 10 funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Fantastic diving Bates catch dismisses Brunt

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: Williams overpowers Gorges to reach final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Kerber beats Ostapenko to reach second final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Record-breaking Kuldeep bamboozles England

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Activity Camp
Club logo

Trampoline Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired