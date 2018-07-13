BBC Sport - I'm ready for Oxford challenge - Whyte
I'm ready for Oxford challenge - Whyte
- From the section Irish
New Oxford United recruit Gavin Whyte isn't phased by the challenge of stepping up to full-time football after his transfer from Irish Premiership champions Crusaders.
Whyte has moved to the League One side on a three-year deal and is ready to challenge for a starting place in Karl Robinson's team from the off.
The NI Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year has signed for the U's for an undisclosed fee.
