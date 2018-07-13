BBC Sport - Can hotshot Whyte pass Oxford exam?
Can hotshot Whyte pass Oxford exam?
Oxford United have signed Gavin Whyte and their fans will no doubt be impressed by this compilation of the winger's goals for Irish League champions Crusaders.
The 22-year-old, who netted 23 times for Crusaders last season, has joined Oxford on a three-year deal.
