Lincoln City friendly against Lincoln United postponed because of hot weather
-
Matches often fall victim to a frozen pitch - but Lincoln City have postponed a friendly for the opposite reason.
Danny Cowley's Imps have been forced to call off Monday's game at non-league neighbours Lincoln United because of the scorching temperatures.
A City statement said the extreme summer sun had made Evo-Stik League East club United's pitch "unsafe".
Imps chief executive Liam Scully said: "The unprecedented conditions have unfortunately beaten us."
It is hoped the friendly between the two clubs will take place before the end of the year.