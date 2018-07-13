Ellie Brazil: Brighton sign England U20 forward from Fiorentina
Women's Super League club Brighton & Hove Albion have signed England Under-20 forward Ellie Brazil from Italian Serie A side Fiorentina.
The 19-year-old played for Birmingham City before moving to the Viola last summer and has agreed a two-year deal.
"Ellie has already gained valuable experience playing in both England and Italy's top division," Seagulls manager Hope Powell said.
"She'll add to the competition already in our squad."