Norwich City's Adam Phillips joins Hamilton Academical on loan

Adam Phillips (second-left) has become the second Norwich City player to agree a summer loan move to Hamilton

Hamilton Academical have signed Norwich City midfielder Adam Phillips on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old former England age-grade international becomes Accies boss Martin Canning's 10th summer signing and second from the Championship club.

Phillips made just four appearances on loan to English League Two Cambridge United last term.

"Adam is a ball-playing midfielder and will add to what we already have here," Canning said.

"He's come from good stock and has featured for England at youth level."

Phillips follows Norwich team-mate Mason Bloomfeld in agreeing a loan move to New Douglas Park, while colleagues Carlton Morris and Remi Matthews have also spent time on loan with Accies in recent seasons.

"I have mentioned previously our excellent working relationship with Norwich City and we're hopeful that this can be another deal which benefits all parties," Canning added.

"Adam has experienced first-team football with Cambridge United last year and we think that he can come up here, develop further and help us achieve our goals this season."

The midfielder could make his Accies debut in Saturday's Scottish League Cup group stage opener away to Annan Athletic.

Fellow summer additions Bloomfeld, Alex Penny, Alex Garcia, Aaron Smith, Tom Taiwo, Ziggy Gordon, Lennard Sowah, Aaron McGowan, and Sam Kelly are also available.

"I'm really looking forward to it," Phillips said of his loan move to Scotland's top flight. "It's a tough league with a lot of good players in it, but I'm ready to show what I can do."