Dundee: Steven Caulker 'flew home for injury assessment' - Neil McCann

Neil McCann brought Steven Caulker to Dundee in February

Manager Neil McCann insists Steven Caulker was only sent home early from Dundee's pre-season camp so he could have an ankle injury assessed.

Reports claimed the former England defender had been banished from the summer trip to Portugal following a breach of club discipline.

McCann says the centre-back returned from the Algarve to undergo a scan.

"I don't read papers, but I heard about these headlines and I'm just telling you why he came home," McCann said.

"Steven had a wee bit of discomfort in his ankle after our game on Sunday, so the next day we decided there was no point in him staying to play in the game on Tuesday.

"So we took the chance to send him back and get it checked out.

"I'm pleased to say there is nothing sinister going on at all and he's good to go."

The Dens Park boss says the 26-year-old could now feature on Saturday as Dundee begin their Scottish League Cup campaign away to Stirling Albion.

"I can't and won't take any risks with players at this stage of the season," said McCann, who will be without Darren O'Dea through injury but will be able to call on Sofien Moussa after the striker recovered from an eye injury sustained during their pre-season break.

"It's our first game and I don't want any lasting damage. If he feels good then I will take a decision on whether he starts against Stirling."

Neil McCann led Dundee to ninth place in last season's Scottish Premiership

McCann has so far added six new faces to his squad, but former France Under-20 left-back Louis Nganioni, previously of Lyon, will not be the next to arrive after his trial stint was called short.

However, former West Bromwich Albion striker Adil Nabi could yet win a deal with the Taysiders after he was invited to join McCann's squad back in Scotland.

"Louis joined us over in Portugal, but he has now gone back to Paris," McCann said. "He did okay, but he just wasn't what I was looking for.

"Adil will stay with us. I saw enough in him that I liked, so we'll give him a bit of extra time to have another look at him and see how it develops."