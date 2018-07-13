Wayne Rooney: DC United set to field ex-Man Utd striker v Vancouver Whitecaps

Wayne Rooney left the Premier League as its second highest goalscorer with 208 goals, bettered only by Alan Shearer (260)

Wayne Rooney is set to make his debut for DC United when the Washington club stage their first Major League Soccer game at their new Audi Field Stadium.

Vancouver Whitecaps are the visitors to the 20,000-capacity venue in a match which kicks-off at 01:00 BST on Sunday.

Former England striker Rooney joined DC United from Everton in June, signing a three-and-a-half-year deal.

"I have the hunger to be a success here and will give DC 100%," said the former Manchester United player last month.

Rooney, 32, has not played competitively since a 63-minute appearance in Everton's 2-0 Premier League win at Huddersfield on 28 April.

"A landmark day in a landmark year for DC," said co-owner and managing partner Jason Levien before Rooney's debut and the opening of the club's new ground.

"It's difficult to overstate the magnitude of what it represents."