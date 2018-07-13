Gavin Whyte: Oxford United sign Crusaders winger for undisclosed fee

Media playback is not supported on this device Can hotshot Whyte pass Oxford exam?

Oxford United have signed Crusaders winger Gavin Whyte for an undisclosed fee on a three-year contract.

The 22-year-old former Northern Ireland U21 international scored 23 goals as Crusaders secured a third Premiership title in four years in April.

Whyte only signed a new deal with the Seaview side earlier this week.

"He is quick, skilful and has an eye for goal and we knew that so many other clubs were looking at him" boss Karl Robinson told the club website.

Whyte capped an outstanding season by winning the Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year at the Northern Ireland Football Awards.

"I wanted to make sure it was the right move for me and as soon as I found out Oxford were interested I knew this was where I wanted to come," he said.

"I have heard a lot of good things about both the manager and the club and now I am determined to work hard, keep progressing and be part of a really successful season."

Whyte was in the Northern Ireland squad on the Central American tour in early summer although he has yet to win a senior cap.

