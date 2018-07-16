Kyle Bartley: West Brom sign Swansea defender for undisclosed fee

Kyle Bartley made 12 appearances for Swansea last season

West Bromwich Albion have signed Swansea City defender Kyle Bartley for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

Bartley, 27, joined the Swans from Arsenal in August 2012 but made just 21 league appearances in six seasons.

He spent the 2016-17 season on loan in the Championship with Leeds United, scoring six times in 45 league games.

"He's got great presence about him and I am looking forward to working with him," head coach Darren Moore said.

The centre-back had also been linked with Birmingham City and Leeds this summer before his move to the Hawthorns.

He is the Baggies' second signing this summer after goalkeeper Sam Johnstone joined from Manchester United.

"After speaking with Darren I knew this was the place I wanted to be be," Bartley said.

"He let me know his ideas for the season and the next few years, his ambitions for the club and he told me about the fan base and the facilities. I'm hoping to be involved quickly."

