We can't underestimate Molde - Daniels

Josh Daniels believes Glenavon need to frustrate Molde in the second leg of their Europa League first round qualifier.

Daniels scored the winning goal as the Lurgan Blues' secured a historic 2-1 first-leg victory over their Norwegian opponents, managed by former Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, on Wednesday at Mourneview Park.

Looking ahead to the second leg on 18 July, the striker said: "We can't underestimate them, we need to do exactly the same thing and frustrate them. It's going to be tough but we will get stuck in."