Harvey Gilmour: Sheffield United midfielder joins Tranmere Rovers on loan

From the section

Tranmere Rovers won promotion to League Two last season via the National League play-off final

League Two newcomers Tranmere Rovers have signed Sheffield United midfielder Harvey Gilmour on loan until January 2019.

The 19-year-old is yet to make his senior debut for the Blades.

"He's a talented young player who will increase the competition for places in midfield," Tranmere manager Micky Mellon told the club website.

"He's got a great attitude and wants to improve as a player and I'm sure he'll do that here."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.