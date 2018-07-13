Sam Ellis: Middlesbrough appoint assistant manager

Middlesbrough finished fifth in the Championship in 2017-18

Middlesbrough have appointed Sam Ellis as their assistant manager.

The 71-year-old has previously worked as an assistant at Manchester City, Burnley and Leeds United.

He replaces David Kemp, who joined when Tony Pulis took over at the Riverside in December but left at the end of the campaign.

Boro, who finished fifth in the Championship in 2017-18 before losing to Aston Villa in the play-offs, start the new season with a trip to Millwall.