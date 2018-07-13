Antonio Conte: Chelsea sack Italian after two years in charge

Chelsea have sacked manager Antonio Conte after two years in charge.

The 48-year-old Italian, who returned to pre-season training this week, had one year remaining on his contract.

Conte won the Premier League in his first season and the FA Cup in May, but the team finished fifth in the league last season, missing out on Champions League qualification.

Ex-Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri is expected to succeed his compatriot at Stamford Bridge.

More to follow.