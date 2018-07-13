Antonio Conte: Chelsea sack Italian after two years in charge

Breaking news

Chelsea have sacked manager Antonio Conte after two years in charge.

The 48-year-old Italian, who returned to pre-season training this week, had one year remaining on his contract.

Conte won the Premier League in his first season and the FA Cup in May, but the team finished fifth in the league last season, missing out on Champions League qualification.

Ex-Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri is expected to succeed his compatriot at Stamford Bridge.

More to follow.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Activity Camp
Club logo

Trampoline Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired