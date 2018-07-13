World Cup quiz: Can you name all third-place teams?
-
- From the section World Cup
|2018 Fifa World Cup third-place play-off: Belgium v England
|Date: Saturday, 14 July (15:00 BST). Venue: St Petersburg Stadium, St Petersburg.
|Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio 5 live, with live text commentary online.
Nobody remembers who finished third at a World Cup, do they?
Let's test that theory by seeing how many you can name. There are 13 countries and you have two minutes - go!
Can you name the 13 countries to finish third at a World Cup?
|Country
Play our other World Cup quizzes: