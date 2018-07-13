Jason Cummings: Nottingham Forest forward joins Peterborough United on loan

Jason Cummins scored four goals for Forest, but only one in the league

Peterborough United have signed Scotland international striker Jason Cummings on a season-long loan from Championship side Nottingham Forest.

The 22-year-old moved to Forest from Hibernian last summer.

But he only started 10 games from a total of 17 appearances before joining Rangers on loan in January, where he scored six goals in 18 matches.

"Jason has a real work ethic and a great habit of scoring goals," manager Steve Evans told Posh's website.

"It is an outstanding addition to an already talented squad.

"When you sign a player of the calibre of Jason from a club the size of Nottingham Forest, you have to give credit and thanks to our chairman Darragh MacAnthony for sanctioning the move."

