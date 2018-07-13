Wales' crucial World Cup qualification game against England sold out

Wales and England drew 0-0 in the reverse fixture at St Mary's in April

Wales' crucial World Cup qualification match against England at Rodney Parade has sold out in just 24 hours.

Victory for Jayne Ludlow's side will mean they automatically qualify for next year's World Cup, however defeat would give England the advantage.

The attendance will be the highest ever for a Wales Women's home match, with 5,000 fans purchasing tickets.

Wales won their last game 3-0 against Russia to set up the mouth-watering encounter on 31 August.

"It is absolutely fantastic," said Ludlow.

"We are looking forward to it. There were potential venues that were bigger but for us that might not be better due to the fact they might not have been full.

"Now it has been confirmed we are going to have a full packed house cheering us on, hopefully to what could be an extraordinary result for us."

Ludlow's side are currently one point above Phil Neville's England, however the Lionesses have a game in hand.

If England pick up a point in Newport, a draw against Kazakhstan on 4 September in their final match would be enough to see them qualify ahead of Wales on goal difference.

"We are happy with where we are at and hopefully we can get a win," said Ludlow.

"When we started this campaign it was a very different situation. We have developed and got stronger every game and are on a journey.

"It has been a tough but enjoyable campaign because every time we have been tested, the girls have stepped up and produced what we needed on the day."