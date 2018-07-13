Scottish Gossip: John McGinn, Celtic, Hearts, Rangers, St Johnstone

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic could lose out in their chase for Hibs star John McGinn unless they cough up around £4m - with a clutch of English clubs from both the Premiership and Championship beginning to circle the Scotland midfielder. (Scotsman)

Celtic's Leigh Griffiths will miss the Champions League qualifying second round with the striker ruled out for up to three weeks a thigh injury. (Daily Record)

Hearts assistant manager Austin MacPhee is to decide in next 24 hours whether to quit Tynecastle for Indian side Pune City. (Sun)

Hearts are poised to sign American goalkeeper Kevin Silva after the 20-year-old impressed on trial. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has been bowled over by Croatia and Uruguay at the World Cup and believes Scotland can learn lessons from other smaller nations. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes Valur Reykjavik's shock win over Rosenborg on Wednesday has underlined why the new Champions League qualifying format is more hazardous than ever. (Scotsman)

Kevin Silva has featured in three pre-season matches for Hearts

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard blasts the "careless" decision to play Ross McCrorie at centre-back that "could have destroyed" the 20-year-old's career. (Sun)

Hearts manager Craig Levein's squad overhaul is not yet finished after holding talks with former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Sean Clare. (Times, print edition)

St Johnstone stalwart Liam Craig insists new signing Tony Watt will be a star at McDiarmid Park - after training with the ex-Celtic striker for only two days. (Sun)

Dundee striker Craig Wighton insists he is ready to go for the new season despite a short summer break after playing for Scotland at the Toulon tournament in early June. (The Courier)

Burnley midfielder Jack Cork warned they will not underestimate Aberdeen's threat because that could come back to "sting" them when the clubs meet in the Europa League. (Evening Express)

Former Scotland coach Andy Roxburgh dubs England the "kings of the corner kick" and praised manager Gareth Southgate for his "attention to detail" in the wake of their World Cup semi-final exit. (Sky Sports)

OTHER GOSSIP

Fife golfer Peter Whiteford, plagued by arthritis in both hips, shot a sparkling first round of 65 at the Scottish Open in Gullane, having given up on competitive golf last year. (Evening Times)