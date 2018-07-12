BBC Sport - Watch: Cliftonville slip to Nordsjælland defeat

Watch: Cliftonville slip to Nordsjælland defeat

Cliftonville fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to FC Nordsjælland in the first leg of Europa League qualifying at Solitude.

Andreas Olsen's 19th-minute goal was the difference between the sides.

The return leg takes place in Denmark next Thursday.

