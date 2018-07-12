BBC Sport - Watch: Cliftonville slip to Nordsjælland defeat
Watch: Cliftonville slip to Nordsjælland defeat
- From the section European Football
Cliftonville fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to FC Nordsjælland in the first leg of Europa League qualifying at Solitude.
Andreas Olsen's 19th-minute goal was the difference between the sides.
The return leg takes place in Denmark next Thursday.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired