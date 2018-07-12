BBC Sport - We couldn't match their quality - Shiels
We couldn't match their quality - Shiels
- From the section Irish
Derry City boss Kenny Shiels praises his side's endeavour and attitude but acknowledges that they were beaten by a better side following their 2-0 defeat to Dinamo Minsk.
The Candystripes conceded inside two minutes and had Conor McDermott sent off late on in the first leg of their Europa League qualifier.
Derry now travel to Belarus for the return leg on Thursday 19 July.
