BBC Sport - We couldn't match their quality - Shiels

We couldn't match their quality - Shiels

  • From the section Irish

Derry City boss Kenny Shiels praises his side's endeavour and attitude but acknowledges that they were beaten by a better side following their 2-0 defeat to Dinamo Minsk.

The Candystripes conceded inside two minutes and had Conor McDermott sent off late on in the first leg of their Europa League qualifier.

Derry now travel to Belarus for the return leg on Thursday 19 July.

Top videos

Video

We couldn't match their quality - Shiels

  • From the section Irish
Video

Epic rally, slips, architects & day 10 funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Serena overpowers Goerges to reach final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Kerber beats Ostapenko to reach second final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Record-breaking Kuldeep bamboozles England

  • From the section Cricket
Video

A semi-final rollercoaster for England fans in Moscow

Video

Celeb spotting, ball walking, Federer's shock defeat and day nine funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

England captain Morgan caught on 19

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: Nadal beats Del Potro in five-set thriller

  • From the section Tennis
Video

World Cup catch-up: England's dream ends but fans are still singing

Video

Highlights: Croatia 2-1 England (aet)

Video

'Remorseless' Djokovic beats Nishikori to reach semi-finals

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Gloucestershire beat Kent in thrilling final over

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Activity Camp
Club logo

Trampoline Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired