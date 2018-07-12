Friday's papers

The Mirror lead on Marcus Rashford's complimentary message on Twitter about England boss Gareth Southgate
The Mirror lead on Marcus Rashford's complimentary message on Twitter about England boss Gareth Southgate
The Express focuses on Gareth Southgate's desire for England to win Saturday's third/fourth place play-off
The Express focuses on Gareth Southgate's desire for England to win Saturday's third/fourth place play-off
Conte's departure from Chelsea and England's 2022 World Cup dreams feature on the back of the Star
Conte's departure from Chelsea and England's 2022 World Cup dreams feature on the back of the Star
The Daily Mail leads on England's push for victory in Saturday's third-place play-off at the World Cup
The Daily Mail leads on England's push for victory in Saturday's third-place play-off at the World Cup

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Activity Camp
Club logo

Trampoline Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired