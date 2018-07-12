Greg Halford: Defender announces Cardiff City departure

Greg Halford was formerly an England under-20 international

Cardiff City utility player Greg Halford has announced he will leave ahead of the Premier League season.

Halford, 33, was signed from Rotherham in 2017 and made 28 appearances for the Bluebirds.

He posted on social media that Friday's training session would be his last with the club and that "everything comes to an end eventually".

He said Cardiff City winning promotion last season was one of the "best highlights" of his football career.

"It has been a complete honour and a privilege to play for such a big club and put on that shirt for the past 18 months," he said.