Hibernian 6-1 NSI Runavik: Neil Lennon targets more signings

Hibernian's Florian Kamberi scored a hat-trick in his first game after making his move to Easter Road permanent

Hibernian boss Neil Lennon is still looking to add to his squad despite a 6-1 win over NSI Runavik in the Europa League first qualifying round tie.

Hibs brushed aside the part-timers from the Faroe Islands, with Florian Kamberi's hat-trick embellished by a brace from Stevie Mallan on his debut.

But Lennon believes his squad "is a bit thin", especially in midfield with John McGinn's future still uncertain.

"I want to add to it, I want to add to the squad," Lennon told BBC Scotland.

"We've only brought three players in.

"There's a lot of loan players - Jamie Maclaren, Scott Allan and Brandon Barker who aren't here anymore.

"John's [McGinn] still here obviously, though there's a question mark over his future. We have to look to other avenues if John decides to leave or a bid comes in that satisfies both parties."

Lennon has lost another midfielder, Dylan McGeouch, to Sunderland.

So far this summer Hibs have brought in striker Kamberi on a permanent deal, after a successful loan spell last season, goalkeeper Adam Bogdan and midfielder Mallan.

The Hibs boss was pleased to see Mallan score twice on his debut, and Kamberi continue where he left off.

"He [Kamberi] has been a bit rusty in pre-season, which you expect at this time of year, but the hat-trick will do him the world of good," Lennon said.

Progression through next week's second leg would appear to be a formality for Hibs now, though Lennon is aware that a potential tie with Asteras Tripoli of Greece will be a much tougher prospect.

"We look favourites to go though now," he said. "It'll set us up for the Greek tie which will obviously be a step up in class.

"It's a great win, we take a lot out of it. It's a big, big cushion, I couldn't ask any more from the players, albeit the opposition are poor, if you want to call it that."

Swiss striker Kamberi said the Europa League is more than a tune-up ahead of the new Premiership season, and the Leith men are determined to go as far as possible.

"It is a perfect start for us but we still have to improve," said Kamberi, who made his move from Grasshoppers permanent after impressing on loan last season. "We are not where we want to be at the moment, so we have to recover and be ready for the next game.

"[The Europa League] is really important. It is the prize for last season when we did so well, and we have to show we are ready for Europe. We did that tonight, but it is a long way to get into the group stage. But at the start of this qualification phase, it was not bad.

"I am not where I want to be fitness-wise but I think that will come with games. There is nothing like game time. That was my second hat-trick for the club, so it was a nice way to start."