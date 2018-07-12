Derrick Williams: Blackburn Rovers defender signs new deal with the club

Derrick Williams made 51 appearances for Blackburn Rovers last season

Blackburn Rovers defender Derrick Williams has signed a new deal to keep him with the Championship club until the summer of 2021.

The 25-year-old joined the club from Bristol City in August 2016 and has gone on to make 93 appearances.

In his second season with the club, Williams played 45 league games as he helped them win promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt.

A Republic of Ireland international, he won his first cap versus France in May.