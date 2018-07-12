World Cup 2018: Fifa investigates England chants during Croatia defeat

England had their biggest following of the World Cup against Croatia in Moscow

Chants of a "possible discriminatory" nature by England fans during their World Cup semi-final defeat by Croatia, are being investigated by Fifa.

The precise details of the allegations are unknown at this stage.

"We can confirm that a report has been filed in relation to chants of a possible discriminatory nature by English fans," said Fifa.

"Subsequently, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against The Football Association."

England were beaten 2-1 in Moscow after extra-time as they attempted to reach a first World Cup final since 1966.

They will end their tournament with a third/fourth place play-off against Belgium in St Petersburg on Saturday.

On Wednesday the FA was fined 70,000 Swiss francs (£50,000) after Dele Alli, Eric Dier and Raheem Sterling wore "unauthorised" socks after ignoring a Fifa warning to stop.

The players wore branded ankle support socks over official Nike socks, "breaching media and marketing regulations and the Fifa equipment regulations".