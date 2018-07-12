World Cup 2018: Fifa investigates England chants during Croatia defeat

By Richard Conway

BBC sports news correspondent

England fans at Wednesday's defeat by Croatia
England had their biggest following of the World Cup against Croatia in Moscow

Chants of a "possible discriminatory" nature by England fans during their World Cup semi-final defeat by Croatia, are being investigated by Fifa.

The precise details of the allegations are unknown at this stage.

"We can confirm that a report has been filed in relation to chants of a possible discriminatory nature by English fans," said Fifa.

"Subsequently, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against The Football Association."

England were beaten 2-1 in Moscow after extra-time as they attempted to reach a first World Cup final since 1966.

They will end their tournament with a third/fourth place play-off against Belgium in St Petersburg on Saturday.

On Wednesday the FA was fined 70,000 Swiss francs (£50,000) after Dele Alli, Eric Dier and Raheem Sterling wore "unauthorised" socks after ignoring a Fifa warning to stop.

The players wore branded ankle support socks over official Nike socks, "breaching media and marketing regulations and the Fifa equipment regulations".

