Mikel Merino: Newcastle United midfielder joins Real Sociedad on five-year deal

Mikel Merino (right) in action for Newcastle
Merino (right) has signed a contract with Real Sociedad until 2023

Newcastle midfielder Mikel Merino has joined Spanish side Real Sociedad for an undisclosed fee just nine months after signing for the Magpies.

The 22-year-old joined Newcastle on a permanent deal from Borussia Dortmund in October, after a loan spell, and has signed a five-year deal with Sociedad.

Spain Under-21 international Merino made 25 appearances for Rafael Benitez's side, scoring one goal.

He returns to the Basque region of Spain, where he started at Osasuna.​

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Activity Camp
Tennis for kids session

She Rallies

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired