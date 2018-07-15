Felipe Anderson: West Ham sign Lazio midfielder for club record fee

Felipe Anderson (left) spent five years at Lazio after joining from Brazilian side Santos

West Ham have signed midfielder Felipe Anderson - a player they call "one of the most exciting talents in Europe" - for a club record £36m from Lazio.

The fee for the 25-year-old could rise rise to £41.5m and eclipses the £22m the Hammers paid Toulouse for France Under-21 defender Issa Diop last month.

Anderson scored 34 goals in 177 appearances for the Italian club and has signed a four-year contract.

He was part of Brazil's Olympic gold medal-winning squad in 2016.

"West Ham is a club with a lot of tradition. Lots of great players have played here, like Bobby Moore, Carlos Tevez and Di Canio," he said.

"I'm aiming big. Who knows, maybe I could hit their heights and be a legend here too. I'm really happy to be here. It's a dream come true."

Anderson helped Lazio reach the Europa League quarter-finals last season, but they finished fifth in Serie A, missing out on Champions League qualification to Inter Milan on head-to-head record.

"We believe we have signed one of the most exciting talents in European football," said West Ham director of football Mario Husillos.

"He is also a player very suited to the style of manager Manuel Pellegrini.

"For West Ham United this is a very big statement."

More to follow.