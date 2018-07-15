Felipe Anderson: West Ham sign Lazio midfielder for club record fee

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Felipe Anderson in action for Lazio against Inter Milan last season
Felipe Anderson (left) spent five years at Lazio after joining from Brazilian side Santos

West Ham have signed midfielder Felipe Anderson - a player they call "one of the most exciting talents in Europe" - for a club record £36m from Lazio.

The fee for the 25-year-old could rise rise to £41.5m and eclipses the £22m the Hammers paid Toulouse for France Under-21 defender Issa Diop last month.

Anderson scored 34 goals in 177 appearances for the Italian club and has signed a four-year contract.

He was part of Brazil's Olympic gold medal-winning squad in 2016.

"West Ham is a club with a lot of tradition. Lots of great players have played here, like Bobby Moore, Carlos Tevez and Di Canio," he said.

"I'm aiming big. Who knows, maybe I could hit their heights and be a legend here too. I'm really happy to be here. It's a dream come true."

Anderson helped Lazio reach the Europa League quarter-finals last season, but they finished fifth in Serie A, missing out on Champions League qualification to Inter Milan on head-to-head record.

"We believe we have signed one of the most exciting talents in European football," said West Ham director of football Mario Husillos.

"He is also a player very suited to the style of manager Manuel Pellegrini.

"For West Ham United this is a very big statement."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired